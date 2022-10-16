Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

