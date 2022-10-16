Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $830,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

