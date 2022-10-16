Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.