Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.