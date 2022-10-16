Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

