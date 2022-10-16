Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

