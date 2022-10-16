Wedbush Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $190.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $169.53. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

