Wells Fargo & Company Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $315.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.50.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, hitting $228.56. 30,198,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,043,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $181,865,000 after buying an additional 371,872 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

