Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 18,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

