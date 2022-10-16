WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSBC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

