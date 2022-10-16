Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.9 %

Western Digital stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

