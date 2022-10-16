Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,460 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

