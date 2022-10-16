Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,193,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Westlake worth $279,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 79.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 769.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 8.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.52. 2,897,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.