Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.43.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.