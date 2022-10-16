WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.41 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $52.41 million and $706,446.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00266280 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005433 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016734 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

