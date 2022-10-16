Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE WSR opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $413.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

