Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 234,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 48,185,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,652,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

