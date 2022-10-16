Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.82. 5,527,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

