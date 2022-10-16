Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 130,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 2.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

CSX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 15,482,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,833,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

