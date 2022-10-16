Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $131,745.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $131,745.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $493,871. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

