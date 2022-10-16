Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $202.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

