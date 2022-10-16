Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems makes up 1.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Mitek Systems worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 596,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 109,497 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.83. 120,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.69. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

