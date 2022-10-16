Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of SLB traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,511,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

