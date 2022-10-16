Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 4.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $221.99. The stock had a trading volume of 704,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,130. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

