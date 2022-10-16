WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

WETF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.63 million, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.44.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1,309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,201,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,218 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $4,792,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $3,715,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.