WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$176.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$149.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.18.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

