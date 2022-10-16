WW International (NYSE:WW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW International stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

