Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.