Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.