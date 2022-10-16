XDC Network Market Capitalization Achieves $393.70 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $393.70 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.19 or 0.27420024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.
About XDC Network
XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.
Buying and Selling XDC Network
