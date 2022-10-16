Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 74.6% in September

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.55 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 501.28% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
