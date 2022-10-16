Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XRX. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Stock Down 1.7 %

XRX opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after acquiring an additional 624,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after buying an additional 153,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

