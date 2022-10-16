XML Financial LLC Acquires 3,320 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 789.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.84. 616,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,883. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

