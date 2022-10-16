XML Financial LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average is $152.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

