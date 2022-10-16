XML Financial LLC Buys 903 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $953,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,057. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

