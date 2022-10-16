XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,180 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,251,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 237,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,572,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

