XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.