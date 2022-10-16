XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.15. 6,099,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.68. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

