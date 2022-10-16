XML Financial LLC Sells 9,835 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. 16,001,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,883,701. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
