XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 38,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $85,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,850. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

