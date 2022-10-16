XRUN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $376.28 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $376.28 million and $1.51 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.23 or 0.27390078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010698 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

