YES WORLD Price Tops $0.0129 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $83,438.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.43 or 0.27658368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

