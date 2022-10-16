yOUcash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and approximately $532,584.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

