Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $89.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

