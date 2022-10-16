Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 25,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 131,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.