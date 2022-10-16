Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

