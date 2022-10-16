Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

