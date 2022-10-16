Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $357.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average is $356.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.