Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

