YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.1 %

YPF stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $272,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

