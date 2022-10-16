Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

